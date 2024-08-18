Demars Financial Group LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC)

Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SHOC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC owned 0.88% of Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period.

Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,204. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $54.67.

The Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 30 largest semiconductor companies in the US equity market. SHOC was launched on Oct 6, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

