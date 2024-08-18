Demars Financial Group LLC Has $863,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Demars Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,214,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $535,697,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.88. 1,922,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,054. The firm has a market cap of $435.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.91.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.21, for a total transaction of $49,378,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,863,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,453,050.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,627,175 shares of company stock valued at $730,399,436 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

