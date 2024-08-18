Demars Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 2.4% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 602.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.72 and a 200 day moving average of $257.48.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.