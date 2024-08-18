Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,072 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

