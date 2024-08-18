Demars Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

