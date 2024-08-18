Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Short Interest Up 16.7% in July

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Design Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William sold 814,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $3,463,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 38,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 82,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $251.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

