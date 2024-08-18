DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAIW) Short Interest Update

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
DIH Holding US Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DHAIW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,727. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04. DIH Holding US has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
DIH Holding US Company Profile
