Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Up 15.7% in July

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 6,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market cap of $762.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.20. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $372.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

