DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get DNOW alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW

DNOW stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.45. DNOW has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DNOW by 1,062.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DNOW during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 75.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 144.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DNOW

(Get Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.