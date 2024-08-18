DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a total market capitalization of $285.27 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00297363 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $4,435,600.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

