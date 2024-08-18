Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,382. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $186.75.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

