Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 target price (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,103,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,985. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $425.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

