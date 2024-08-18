Donald L. Hagan LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.61. 7,017,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

