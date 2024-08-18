Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises approximately 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $135,630,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.
Clorox Price Performance
NYSE:CLX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,555. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
