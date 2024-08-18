Donald L. Hagan LLC Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,270,000 after purchasing an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.41. 554,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,893. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $322.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. Public Storage’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

