Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $2.83 Million in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 92,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun makes up approximately 1.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JUNM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,280. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

