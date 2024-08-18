Donald L. Hagan LLC Raises Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $22.87. 3,981,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,681. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Dropbox

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,179,376.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $159,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $68,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,179,376.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.