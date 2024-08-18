Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 3,652 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Donald L. Hagan LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,578,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $69.37. 6,661,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,530,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

