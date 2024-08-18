Dora Factory (new) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.89 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $32.89 million and approximately $287,299.72 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dora Factory (new) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.06154793 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $289,629.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.