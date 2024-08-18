DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DoubleVerify by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,396,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth about $15,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.03. 1,359,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,719. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

