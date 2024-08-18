Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target Lowered to $0.50 at HC Wainwright

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Draganfly’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Draganfly Stock Performance

DPRO opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.43% of Draganfly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.