Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Shares Purchased by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Dragonfly Energy worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DFLI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 443,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DFLI. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.79.

Dragonfly Energy Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

