Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Given New $117.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $114.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.15.

Shares of DUK opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

