DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 949,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 897,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $32,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 63.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 35,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DXPE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. 203,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,184. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $788.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
