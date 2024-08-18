Dynex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $32.90 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Dynex coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $32.90 million and approximately $515,410.09 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 94,201,636 coins and its circulating supply is 94,239,718 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 94,201,636.31847388 with 93,774,039.85021332 in circulation. The last known price of Dynex is 0.35237537 USD and is up 2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $536,004.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

