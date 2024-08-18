Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 50.89%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock worth $187,859. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

