EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $3,120,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 27.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.98. 228,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,121. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.84.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.