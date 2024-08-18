Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.69. 6,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,016. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

