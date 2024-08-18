Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.69. 6,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,016. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.79.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.