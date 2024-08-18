Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,689. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
