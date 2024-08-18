Edelcoin (EDLC) Price Down 0% This Week

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Edelcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edelcoin has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and approximately $9.24 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12509961 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,687,473.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

