Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $150.21

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.21 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($1.97). Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 151.20 ($1.93), with a volume of 379,048 shares changing hands.

Edinburgh Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £575.91 million, a P/E ratio of -321.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 146.94.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.