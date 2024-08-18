Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EKSO. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

