Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $132.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $103.09 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

