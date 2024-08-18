Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.16. 428,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Energizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

