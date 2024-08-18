Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
ENLT stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.
Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Enlight Renewable Energy
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.
