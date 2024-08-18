Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

ENLT stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enlight Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,955,345 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426,881 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,542,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

