Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Declares Dividend of $0.09

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHY opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. Entain has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.25.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

