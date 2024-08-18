EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $117,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $128.06. 2,340,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.