Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.78 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $57.78 million and $301,617.79 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,696.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.60 or 0.00568343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00113598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00256853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00036157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,981,644 coins and its circulating supply is 76,981,860 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

