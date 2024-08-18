Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$27.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.77. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

