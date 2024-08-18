Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.89 or 0.00031694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.80 billion and $67.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,596.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.74 or 0.00570063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00112695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00254540 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00035496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00072044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00072534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,381,318 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

