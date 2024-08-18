Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $321.71 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $321.71 billion and $8.58 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,674.55 or 0.04464766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00035461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001413 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,284,052 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.