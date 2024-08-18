Euler (EUL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.35 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $89.35 million and $1.21 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00009131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

