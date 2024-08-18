Euro Coin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $56.94 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 51,905,620 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

