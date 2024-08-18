Everdome (DOME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.16 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Everdome has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $6.16 million and $640,298.60 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

