Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP David Lucchese Sells 4,124 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Lucchese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, David Lucchese sold 400 shares of Everi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $5,196.00.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Everi by 528.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Everi by 815.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,484 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at $4,453,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Everi by 85.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

