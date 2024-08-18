Everpar Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 568 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $550.48. The company had a trading volume of 299,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,248. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.