Everpar Advisors LLC Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.56. 31,057,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,117,477. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a PE ratio of 218.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.