Everpar Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $278,727,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after buying an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1,626.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,822,000 after acquiring an additional 333,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 520.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 251,938 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,605,115 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,849. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

