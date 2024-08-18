Everpar Advisors LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day moving average is $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

