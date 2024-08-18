Everpar Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.5% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.85.

MetLife Trading Up 1.8 %

MET traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,184. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

